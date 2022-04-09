5 tips for filing Idaho taxes

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — As the April 18 deadline for filing income tax returns approaches, the Idaho State Tax Commission is offering five tips to make the process smoother:

1. E-file your return

Filing your return electronically has many benefits that include:

The software helps with the math.

You get a confirmation email.

Your electronic filing provider keeps a record of your tax return.

You get a faster refund than if you file by paper. Refunds generally arrive in about seven to eight weeks when you e-file versus 10 to 11 weeks when you file a paper return. Using direct deposit gets the refund to you even faster.

2.See if you qualify to e-file your return for free

The Tax Commission has worked with software providers and the IRS to offer many people free online preparation and filing of state and federal returns. You probably qualify if you have an adjusted gross income of $73,000 or less.

To find the free e-filing offers, visit tax.idaho.gov. Click on Free income tax e-file—See if you qualify in the “Quick Picks” section.



3. Make sure your return is complete

Incorrect or missing information will delay a refund.

Double-check your figures to make sure you have no typos. Also, confirm your Social Security numbers.

Make sure you list your current mailing address.

If you e-file, make sure you enter your employer’s correct Employer Identification Number (EIN) and state ID number from your W-2s.

If you file by paper: Include all your W-2s and a complete copy of your federal return. Make sure both you and your spouse sign if you’re filing a joint return.



4. Pay electronically if you owe taxes

Schedule electronic payments on dates you choose by using the free Quick Pay service at tax.idaho.gov/quickpay or through e-file providers that offer free direct debit.



5. Respond to any Tax Commission letters asking for more information

All income tax returns go through fraud detection reviews and accuracy checks before Idaho issues any refunds. If you receive a letter from the Tax Commission, take the requested action right away. Processing your refund will continue once you provide the needed information.