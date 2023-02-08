Big Spin winner from Idaho Falls claims $70,000, Oldtown winner claims $80,000

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Two Big Spin winners from two very different parts of Idaho met at Boise Towne Square on Wednesday afternoon for the chance to win up to $100,000 each.

Joseph Cramer from Oldtown and Selena Rigby from Idaho Falls became the 10th and 11th people to have a turn with the Big Spin wheel during a live event.

Cramer along with Rigby took part in the Big Spin Event, the top prize for the second edition of the popular Scratch Game, the Big Spin. Each got a spin of the wheel. Cramer won $80,000, and Rigby won $70,000.

Cramer is a life-long resident from northern Idaho. Understated but enthusiastic, Cramer works at Perfection Tire in Newport, WA, just across the Idaho border. “When I got the Big Spin wheel on the ticket, I went down to the store so I could watch the video wheel. I had a feeling it was a Big Spin. And I was right!” said Cramer. “I just had my birthday, and this is a great way to celebrate!”

Cramer purchased his winning ticket from Mobil 62512 in Oldtown.

Rigby’s “lucky, lucky day” came when she bought her ticket on a fluke at the Maverik in Rexburg while heading to St. Anthony two weeks ago.

“I needed to stop and get a soda, so I thought I’d get a scratch ticket, too,” said the travel coordinator who has lived in eastern Idaho most of her life. “I’m going to be responsible with this. This is life changing and a great opportunity for me. I’m going to invest it so it starts working for me.”

The second edition of the Big Spin went on sale in late October. The game is already over 70% sold. There is one Big Spin Event winning ticket remaining in the game.