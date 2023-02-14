Indian authorities raid BBC offices after broadcast of Modi documentary

By Manveena Suri, Kunal Sehgal and Rhea Mogul, CNN

Indian tax authorities raided the BBC’s offices in New Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday, weeks after the country banned a documentary from the British broadcaster that was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged role in deadly riots more than 20 years ago.

BBC News reported on television that people had not been allowed to enter or leave the offices.

The raids come after the Indian government said it used “emergency powers” to block the documentary from airing in the country, adding that both YouTube and Twitter complied with the order.

The two-part documentary “India: The Modi Question” criticized Modi, who was the chief minister of the western state of Gujarat in 2002 when riots broke out between the state’s majority Hindus and minority Muslims.

This is a developing story. More to come…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.