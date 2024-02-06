Have you struggled to find, keep or afford home insurance?

By Anna Bahney, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — Home insurance policies as well as additional earthquake, fire and flood coverage are becoming more expensive and, in some places, harder to find.

The frequency and severity of catastrophic weather events and inflation are among the forces driving up the costs for insurers, who pass on the expense to policy holders. This has even led some insurers to pull out of some markets entirely.

What is a homeowner to do?

We would like to hear about your recent experience finding, keeping or affording a home insurance policy or additional risk-specific coverage.

Have you struggled to find or afford insurance for your home? Have you seen a spike in your insurance premium? Have you walked away from buying a home because the cost of insurance was too much? Have you decided to go under- or un-insured?

We would like to hear how you came to these decisions and the impact they had.

Tell us here.

