US prices didn’t rise last month for the first time since November

(CNN) — Prices in the US didn’t rise in May, marking the first time since November that there was no monthly increase.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index — a closely watched inflation gauge that the Federal Reserve uses for its 2% target — was unchanged from April and slowed to 2.6% for the 12 months ended in May from 2.7% the month before, according to Commerce Department data released Friday.

