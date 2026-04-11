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CNN - Business/Consumer

Tell us: How much inflation can your budget take?

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Published 5:00 AM

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — Sharply rising gas prices drove inflation to 3.3% in March, the highest rate in nearly two years.

Inflation is expected to accelerate in the coming months as aftershocks from the US-Israeli war with Iran spread beyond gas prices.

Ripple effects from the Iran war, which began in late February, have swiftly set back progress on inflation and added more pressure for Americans struggling with affordability.

With inflation running well above normal for more than five years, we’d love to hear how your household finances are holding up.

How much longer can your household budget withstand higher-than-typical price hikes before you have to make severe changes? What would those changes look like?

If you’d be willing to share your experience with a CNN reporter for possible inclusion in an upcoming article, we’d like to hear from you.

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