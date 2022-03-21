Apple services including App Store, Apple Music and iCloud hit by brief outage

By Catherine Thorbecke, CNN Business

A number of Apple services were hit by a short-lived outage for some users on Monday afternoon.

Reports began to swirl online of users experiencing issues with iMessage, iCloud and more of the tech giant’s tools starting around 1 p.m. ET. Apple eventually acknowledged at least 11 outages on its systems support page as of 1:30 p.m. ET, including issues impacting its App Store, Apple Music and iCloud services.

The company did not disclose the cause of the outage on its system services page. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

There were thousands of user reports on the outage-detecting site Down Detector of issues with iMessage and iCloud on Monday afternoon. The number of outages reported with the services rapidly peaked and then receded.

By 4 p.m. ET, Apple’s systems services page was updated to indicate that all of the outages had been resolved.

While Monday’s outage ended up being brief, service disruptions like this are notably rare from Apple.

