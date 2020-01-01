Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
Winter weather rings in the New Year for Eastern Idaho and Wyoming.

As expected, a winter storm rolled into the region early Wednesday morning. Idaho Falls and Ammon saw anywhere from 4-7" of fresh snowfall. Most of the heavy snowfall bands have moved off to the east, with pockets of snowfall expected Wednesday evening and Thursday. Local law enforcement and Idaho State Police have responded to numerous slide-offs and accidents, due to the poor driving conditions.

Our Winter Weather Advisory will expire Wednesday evening, but we'll continue to see some scattered light snow showers and gusty winds.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in place until Thursday morning for Jackson, Swan Valley and Star Valley communities.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
THURSDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher
    amounts up to 10 inches, have already fallen. Additional snow
    accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
  • WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
  • WHEN…Until 5 AM Thursday. The heaviest snowfall will occur
    through this evening.
  • IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult at times. Highway 26,
    89, 191 north of Moose could become closed from the
    combination of snow, blowing snow and drifting of snow on the
    highway.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor JHAVALANCHE.ORG if your
    plans include travel into the back country.

Forecast for the Idaho Falls:

Wednesday night, A 40 percent chance of snow with a Mostly cloudy sky. Low's into the upper teens. Southwest winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday, Mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 20's. Light winds around 5-10 mph.
Friday: Cloudy and cold with a highs into the mid to upper 20's.

