Flood Warning and Flood Advisory for Blackfoot River and Willow Creek
With rising water levels on the Blackfoot River and Willow Creek, the National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Flood Warning and a Flood Advisory
Flood Warning:
Blackfoot River Above Blackfoot Reservoir, near Henry, affecting Caribou County
Above average snow, about 150 percent, is now melting with recent
warmer temperatures. The Blackfoot river is now above flood stage. This
flood warning will replace the flood advisory. Expect elevated flows above flood stage through the
weekend and through most of next week, if not longer. Temperatures will slowly continue to rise into the middle of next week. Temperatures will rise to around 10 to 15 degrees above normal by next Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Safety Message…Persons near the River should be aware of the
expected high water and take action to protect property. Do not
cross flooded low water crossings.
- At 6:45 PM Friday the stage was 5.7 feet.
- Flood Stage is 5.5 feet.
- Impact…At 5.5 feet…or 819 cfs…Fields and low-lying areas near
the river between Idaho Highway 34 upstream through the Trail Creek
and Slug Creek flats to the Blackfoot narrows may experience seep
and ponding. The Blackfoot River in some spots may be nearing
bankfull.
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
Flood Advisory for Willow Creek.
Willow Creek below Tex Creek near Ririe, affecting Bonneville County
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Safety Message…Persons near the River should be aware of the
expected high water and take action to protect property. Do not
cross flooded low water crossings.
- At 9 AM Friday the stage was 5.0 feet.
- Flood Stage is 5.3 feet.
- Impact…At 5.0 feet…or 946 cfs…Flat areas along the creek from
the top of Ririe Reservoir to the Bone area may have water
beginning to pond or seep. Some unimproved campsites may have water
approaching and low water crossings may be flooded.
Comments