Flood Warning and Flood Advisory for Blackfoot River and Willow Creek

News

With rising water levels on the Blackfoot River and Willow Creek, the National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Flood Warning and a Flood Advisory

Flood Warning:

Blackfoot River Above Blackfoot Reservoir, near Henry, affecting Caribou County

Above average snow, about 150 percent, is now melting with recent

warmer temperatures. The Blackfoot river is now above flood stage. This

flood warning will replace the flood advisory. Expect elevated flows above flood stage through the

weekend and through most of next week, if not longer. Temperatures will slowly continue to rise into the middle of next week. Temperatures will rise to around 10 to 15 degrees above normal by next Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Safety Message…Persons near the River should be aware of the

expected high water and take action to protect property. Do not

cross flooded low water crossings.

At 6:45 PM Friday the stage was 5.7 feet.

Flood Stage is 5.5 feet.

Impact…At 5.5 feet…or 819 cfs…Fields and low-lying areas near

the river between Idaho Highway 34 upstream through the Trail Creek

and Slug Creek flats to the Blackfoot narrows may experience seep

and ponding. The Blackfoot River in some spots may be nearing

bankfull.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

Flood Advisory for Willow Creek.

Willow Creek below Tex Creek near Ririe, affecting Bonneville County

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Safety Message…Persons near the River should be aware of the

expected high water and take action to protect property. Do not

cross flooded low water crossings.