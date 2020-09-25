Windy Cool Weekend

News

A couple of cold fronts push across Idaho and create windy and cooler conditions into tonight and the weekend. Wind Advisory for this afternoon and Saturday afternoon. SW 20-30 gusting to near 40mph. Highs today in the low to mid 70's, upper 60's in the mountains. Lows in the low 50's, before cooler air takes highs tomorrow into the mid 60's, and upper 50's to 60 on Sunday. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30's for the valley. 20's in Jackson. A slight chance of showers is attached to the second cold front and may bring some extended showers into Sunday for Salmon and mountains with some wintry mix involved? But next week: Sunny and 70's.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather