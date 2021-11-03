Macaulay Culkin makes surprise runway appearance at star-studded Gucci show

Megan C. Hills, CNN

Macaulay Culkin often shirks the spotlight, but he made a surprise appearance Tuesday as a runway model for Gucci.

Joined on the catwalk by stars-turned-models Jared Leto and Jodie Turner-Smith, the “Home Alone” actor looked at ease in a vibrant outfit as the label took over Hollywood Boulevard for its Gucci Love Parade show.

Striding over Hollywood’s famous terracotta stars with his hands tucked in his pockets, Culkin donned a pair of wide-legged camel pants, a Hawaiian shirt and glossy floral bomber jacket for the show. His outfit was accessorized with a pair of caramel sunglasses, a Gucci logo belt and studded clogs.

The eclectic show was dominated by bright ’70s prints, sharply tailored menswear and statement dresses covered in bold feathers and ruffles. Leto, who has a longstanding relationship with the Italian fashion house, wore a double-breasted gray blazer with no shirt, white lace-up pants, heeled boots and retro-inspired glasses.

Musician Phoebe Bridgers also made an appearance in a Jackie Kennedy-esque pillbox hat. Known for her black and white ensembles, the singer-songwriter wore a long dark silk jacket with white piping — accessorized with a matching collar. Wearing black lace gloves, she carried a small briefcase and walked down the runway in snake-print boots.

Turner-Smith’s outfit, meanwhile, was among the evening’s most eye-catching. Emerging like a bird of paradise, she wore a gigantic dress covered in orange and maroon feathers. A collar of shocking green feathers provided contrast alongside chunky turquoise glasses, and she held a golden mini clutch in black latex gloves as she strutted down the runway.

Singer St. Vincent, movie director Miranda July and the actors Zelda Adams and Kodi Smit-McPhee were among the other celebrities appearing on the runway. Stars in attendance included Serena Williams, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus and Gwyneth Paltrow, who wore an updated version of her famed red velvet Gucci suit.

