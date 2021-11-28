Utah woman killed in ATV accident in Bear Lake County

FISH HAVEN, Idaho (KIFI)

On 26 November 2021 at approximately 8:15 PM the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle accident involving an ATV. This accident was at the intersection of Mountain Way and Dogwood Circle in Fish Haven. Deputies discovered that an ATV driven by a 36 yr old Ogden woman had gone out of control and overturned. The woman was the only rider on the ATV. The woman was treated at the scene and transported by Bear Lake County Ambulance Service personnel. The driver was later transported to Portneuf Regional Medical Center. Life saving efforts and emergency surgery were unsuccessful and the driver died as a result of injuries sustained in this accident. The driver of the ATV is identified as 36 yr old Alicia Springfield, of Ogden Utah. Next of kin has been notified. The accident is still under investigation.