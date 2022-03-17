Students at Homewood-Flossmoor stage walkout after claims of sexual assault, harassment

By Web staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Hundreds of students in South Suburban Flossmoor walked out of their classrooms Wednesday morning.

Students at Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School voiced their concern over alleged sexual assault and harassment between classmates.

“The school’s administrative team is aware of the allegations behind the walkout, is investigating and will be taking all steps necessary to ensure student safety and accountability. Counselors and social workers are available to meet with any students who need support, and administrators are available to meet with any student who would like to share information or concerns,” a district spokesperson said in an email.

The district said students were marked absent for any classes they missed.

