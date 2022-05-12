Puerto Rico governor rejects budget in new clash with board

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor says he is rejecting a proposed $12.4 billion budget filed by a federal control board overseeing the island’s finances and would submit his own version as the U.S. territory emerges from bankruptcy. Thursday’s announcement is the latest clash between the board and Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, who criticized it for insisting on reducing government costs by nearly $100 million. Pierluisis said estimated future collections are high enough to offset government costs and that he would submit a separate budget on Friday.