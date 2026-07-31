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Bannock County approves 180-day emergency moratorium on data center permits

MGN Online/Jefferson Lab
By
New
today at 12:16 PM
Published 12:34 PM

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — Bannock County Commissioners have approved a 180-day emergency moratorium on new data center permit applications while county staff develop regulations for future projects.

The moratorium took effect July 30 and will remain in place through Jan. 26, 2027, according to a county news release.

County officials said the pause will give Planning and Development staff time to study potential impacts from data centers.

“With data center interest growing across our region, putting a temporary pause in place allows our staff to study water usage, energy demands, and land-use impacts thoroughly before any county permits are considered,” Planning Director Hal Jensen said in the release.

Officials said the moratorium applies only to unincorporated areas of Bannock County. It does not affect land within city limits, including Pocatello, and will not impact the review of a proposed data center project currently being considered by the city.

The county is also wrapping up a long-term update of its Land Use and Development Ordinance. Because data centers were not included in that process, officials decided to create separate regulations rather than delay the ordinance update.

After public hearings on the broader ordinance rewrite are completed, planning staff will begin work on a standalone data center ordinance. County officials said residents will have opportunities to review proposals and provide feedback before any rules are adopted.

The county has created a website, bannockcounty.gov/datacenter, where people can follow the process, review draft materials and sign up for email updates.

Article Topic Follows: Pocatello

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