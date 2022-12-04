France reaches World Cup quarterfinals with 3-1 victory over Poland as Olivier Giroud breaks goalscoring record

By Matias Grez, CNN

France was made to work hard for its place in the World Cup quarterfinals, overcoming an improved Poland side 3-1 thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappé.

Giroud broke the deadlock just before halftime, collecting a through pass from Mbappé and putting the ball brilliantly into the far corner. It’s that kind of clinical finishing that has now earned Giroud 52 goals for France, surpassing the previous record held by Thierry Henry.

Poland struggled in its three group matches, playing a conservative style of football, but a more attacking team on Sunday caused France problems throughout this match and Les Bleus had captain Hugo Lloris to thank for maintaining its clean sheet with a brilliant first-half save from Robert Lewandowski.

However, with the game very much in the balance, Mbappé showed why he is considered one of the best players in the world, finishing brilliantly into the near post from inside the penalty area to break Polish hearts.

If people thought Mbappé couldn’t top that effort, they would have been wrong. His second — and France’s third — was a thing of beauty, turning and curling a stunning strike into the top corner.

That is Mbappé’s fifth goal of Qatar 2022 and already his ninth World Cup goal overall.

Lewandowski did get a consolation goal for Poland with the last kick of the game, converting a penalty after he missed his first effort but was given a second chance as Lloris came off his line.

More to follow...

