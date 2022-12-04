Suter claims World Cup super-G, ends Goggia’s winning streak

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Corinne Suter has picked up her first Lake Louise victory by winning a World Cup super-G race there. Sofia Goggia’s winning streak on the mountain in Canada ended with a fifth-place finish on Sunday. Suter is a 28-year-old from Switzerland who won the gold medal in the downhill at the Beijing Olympics in February. She covered the course Sunday in 1 minute, 20.75 seconds and edged Cornelia Hutter of Austria by just 0.02 seconds. Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel was third in 1:20.91 on a day when the temperature was about 10 degrees Fahrenheit. American star Mikaela Shiffrin did not enter the three races at Lake Louise.

