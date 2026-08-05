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Local Forecast

Smoky skies and a warming trend with very hot temps by Friday afternoon

KIFI
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Published 3:42 PM

We’re continuing to see areas of wildfire smoke blanket the region. Expect decreased air quality across the region. We’re seeing a warming trend to take us into the weekend.

For Wednesday night, look for areas of smoke with a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 50’s. Light winds will be around 5-10 mph.

Warmer for Thursday with high temperatures reaching the mid 90’s throughout the Snake River Plain. Patchy smoke with afternoon wind gusts around 10-15 mph.

Sunny and hot Friday with high temperatures reaching the upper 90’s.

On Saturday, we expect another hot and sunny day with highs in the upper 90’s.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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