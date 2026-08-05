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New wildfire in Madison County; Byrne Side Fire

MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
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New
Published 5:22 PM

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Fire crews are responding to a new wildfire burning on the southern portion of the bench in Madison County.

The Byrne Side Fire is currently being fought by multiple fire agencies, law enforcement and local farmers working to get ahead of the flames.

The south end of the bench, from approximately 8000 South 2300 East to 1600 East, is closed to traffic. Deputies are in the area turning drivers away.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area and not attempt to get closer to watch the fire. Additional traffic could interfere with firefighting operations.

Multiple planes and helicopters are also working the fire. Officials are warning people not to fly drones in the area because they can interfere with firefighting aircraft and potentially force aerial operations to stop.

People in the area are asked to follow all directions from firefighters and law enforcement.

Additional information on the fire's size and containment was not available.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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