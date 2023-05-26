More severe thunderstorms possible

We'll continue to see scattered thunderstorms, Friday evening through this weekend.

Tonight, look for more showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47°.

Saturday, we'll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a high in the upper 60's to lower 70's. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

