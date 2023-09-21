Indictment alleges man threatened mass shooting at Stanley Cup game in Las Vegas
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada grand jury has indicted a man on felony charges that he threatened to carry out a mass shooting in June at a Stanley Cup Final hockey game on the Las Vegas Strip. The indictment handed down Wednesday in state court charges Matthew DeSavio with threatening an act of terrorism, burglary and stalking. Las Vegas police arrested DeSavio hours before the hockey game at T-Mobile Arena. The indictment doesn’t say if DeSavio had any weapons on him when he was arrested. The 34-year-old hasn’t entered a plea and a public defender who previously represented him in competency hearings declined to comment.