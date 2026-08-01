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Heavy Police response at Twin Falls In-N-Out; search underway for shooting suspects

Multiple police agencies are responding to the In-N-Out location along Blue Lakes boulevard in Twin Falls Saturday, afternoon.
KMVT
Multiple police agencies are responding to the In-N-Out location along Blue Lakes boulevard in Twin Falls Saturday, afternoon.
By
today at 3:53 PM
Published 3:46 PM

Originally Published: Aug. 1, 2026 at 3:10 PM MDT

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Multiple police agencies are responding to the In-N-Out location along Blue Lakes boulevard in Twin Falls Saturday afternoon.

According to a KMVT reporter on scene, they are officers from Twin Falls, Buhl, Jerome Police Department, and Idaho State Police are at the scene.

The Twin Falls Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics are also present.

The roads leading into In-N-Out are currently blocked off.

Authorities are currently looking for at least one to two shooters.

Police told a KMVT reporter on scene that they are looking for a shooting suspect near the new hotel that is getting built.

This is a developing story. KMVT will provide more details as more information comes in.

This article was originally published by KMVT.

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