One man dead after an officer involved shooting in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE: 1/8/23 8:36 a.m. – Early Monday morning, an Idaho Falls Police Officer was involved in a shooting incident. One person, a 29-year-old male is deceased. No law enforcement officers were injured, and no additional injuries were reported.

Shortly after 3:00 a.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers were searching for a wanted person in the area of 4th Street and S Lee Avenue. An Idaho Falls Police Officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of 3rd Street and S Lee Avenue for a traffic violation. The suspect, who was the passenger in that vehicle, got out of the vehicle and ran from the stop on foot southbound on Lee Avenue, then Westbound onto 4th Street.

Another Idaho Falls Police Officer on Lee Avenue confronted the suspect. There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the officer.

After the shooting, officers provided the suspect with emergency medical aid. EMS from Idaho Falls Fire responded to assist and transported the suspect to a local hospital. Despite efforts of medical professionals, the suspect died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, Jesus Rosas, was found in possession of 30 grams of methamphetamine, materials consistent with drug trafficking, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm. Rosas, a 44-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

Roadways around the incident remain closed for the investigation and are expected to remain closed

for some time. Currently, S Lee Avenue is closed from 3rd Street to 4th Street, including those intersections. Please find alternative routes.

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force (EICITF) is investigating the incident, with the Idaho State Police taking lead. The EICITF is a team of investigators and professional staff from local law enforcement agencies who investigate police use of force and other critical incidents. IFPD will cooperate fully in this process but will not conduct any part of the investigation.

The Idaho Falls Police Officer who discharged his service weapon in this incident has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation takes place, which is standard IFPD procedure.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently on scene of an investigation on the corner of 4th St. and S Lee Ave.

The area is currently blocked off. Drivers will need to find other routes.

A viewer tells us her son heard gun shots just after 3:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

This is a developing story, we will be sure to update when more information is available.