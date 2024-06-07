Rock Chuck infestation at Mountain View Cemetery

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello has a big problem on their hands.

The cemetery is experiencing a rock chuck infestation throughout the area.

Parks and Recreation Director Anne Butler says the City has been live trapping all spring trying to relocate the exponential number of rock chucks they have at the cemetery.

She says they haven't made much headway to the point that they have contacted Wildlife Services to get involved.

"It's a big priority for us in the department," Butler said. "People come out here to see their loved ones. It's important to them, and these animals are causing enough damage now that it's causing us a lot of extra time. They are burrowing in holes, and headstones are sinking. They are eating all the flowers and vegetation that people leave out here. They are just making a little bit of a mess everywhere, and so it is finally time that we have got to just find that balance again."

Butler says it is a problem they have experienced in the past.

She says if you see a rock chuck, you should stay away since it is a wild animal and they could possibly attack you.