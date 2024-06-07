The Teton Flood Museum is still looking for a place to relocate

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The Teton Flood Museum is currently closed. It has long been housed in the basement of the historic tabernacle in Rexburg. Alisha Tietjen, the museum's curator, says the closure is due to renovations on the building.

"There's four different phases," she explained. "The first phase is to do the outside of the building, so that's being done right now through a process called repointing. The second phase is to do the interior down here."

The tabernacle's ongoing construction makes it unsuitable for the artifacts. Museum staff are packing up and looking for a new temperature-controlled space to accommodate the display. Due to cost and square-footage requirements, they are having trouble finding another location.

"Right now, we're looking for a place to store the collection," said Tietjen. "Hopefully in the next four or five years, we'll be able to have a new location. A lot of that depends on being able to find a space that's big enough. We're looking for something that's about at least 4,000 to 5,000 square-feet, which is kind of hard to find."

If you have any recommendations on new locations, you can call the museum at (208) 359-3063. You can also send an email to museum@rexburg.org. For more information about the Teton Dam Disaster of 1976, see our past coverage.