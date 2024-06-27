Officials evacuate area after train derails in suburban Chicago

MATTESON, Ill. (AP) — Emergency officials have ordered an evacuation after a freight train derailed in suburban Chicago. WGN-TV reports the train derailed in the village of Matteson on Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported. Workers are trying to determine whether any hazardous materials have leaked from the train. Officials ordered residents within a mile of the incident to evacuate. A message on the village’s Facebook page warns people to plan to for a “long-term” evacuation and take medication and supplies with them when they leave. WLS-TV reports the train is from the Canadian National Railway Company. Messages The Associated Press left for village officials and Matteson Police Chief Michael Jones seeking more details weren’t immediately returned.

