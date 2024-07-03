Skip to Content
1 shot at shopping mall food court in Seattle suburb

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — A person was shot in a shopping mall food court in a Seattle suburb on Wednesday evening, law enforcement officials said.

The female of unknown age was shot at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, said Lt. Glenn DeWitt of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. He was not sure of her condition.

No one else was shot and no arrests had been made so far, DeWitt said.

On the social platform X, Lynnwood police urged anyone who witnessed an altercation near the food court to contact them. Police also said there was no need for anyone to shelter in place any longer.

Associated Press

