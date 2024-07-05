Former Philippine leader Duterte and aide accused of steering government contracts to cronies

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A former Philippine opposition senator accused ex-President Rodrigo Duterte of plundering state coffers in a criminal complaint filed, alleging that he conspired with aide Christopher Lawrence Go to award government infrastructure contracts worth millions of dollars to cronies. Filed with the Department of Justice in Manila on Friday, it adds to the former president’s legal worries, which include an investigation by the International Criminal Court into allegations of crimes against humanity over the widespread killings of suspects during a drugs crackdown. Duterte and Go did not immediately comment, but they have previously denied any wrongdoing in office.

