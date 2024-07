Bloomberg Philanthropies is gifting $1 billion to make medical school free at Johns Hopkins University for a majority of students there. Starting in the fall, the gift will cover full tuition for medical students from families earning less than $300,000. Living expenses and fees will be covered for students from families who earn up to $175,000.

