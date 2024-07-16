Judge refuses to extend timeframe for Georgia’s new Medicaid plan, only one with work requirement

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the Biden administration complied with the law when it declined to grant an extension to Georgia’s year-old Medicaid plan, which is the only one in the country that has a work requirement for recipients of the publicly funded health coverage for low-income people. U.S. Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ruled Monday that the state didn’t comply with federal rules for an extension, so the Biden administration legally rejected its request to extend the Georgia Pathways to Coverage program’s expiration date from September 2025 to 2028. A spokeswoman for the state attorney general’s office referred comment to the governor’s office, which didn’t immediately have comment.

