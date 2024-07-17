Selena Gomez gets her due, Netflix and FX top HBO and 2 Queen Elizabeths get nominated for Emmys

The Emmy nominations are out and it’s good to be Netflix and FX. Netflix leads overall with 107 nods for shows like “Ripley” and “Reindeer Games.” FX follows, besting HBO, with 93 nominations for a roster that includes “Shogun” and “The Bear,” plus long-time critical favorites “Reservation Dogs” and “What We Do in the Shadows.” Other nomination surprises include historic nominations for Lily Gladstone and Kali Reis as the first female Indigenous actors to receive Emmy nominations. Selena Gomez also earned a best actress nomination for Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” after three seasons. The Emmy Awards will be handed out Sept. 15 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and air on ABC.

