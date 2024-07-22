Netanyahu is in Washington at a fraught time for Israel and the US. What to know about his visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington this week is looming as a particularly fraught one between two allies. The Israeli leader is coming to address Congress Wednesday at a moment of extreme political flux in the United States. Netanyahu also aims to speak with U.S. leaders who are wary of his record of interjecting himself in American politics. At stake in the visit are hopes for progress in U.S.-led efforts to mediate an end to the nine-month Israel-Hamas war. Security in Washington is tight, and multiple protests are planned.

