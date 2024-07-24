Judge orders release of Missouri man whose murder conviction was reversed over AG’s objections

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge on Wednesday ordered the release of Christopher Dunn, who has spent more than 30 years in prison for a killing he has long contended he didn’t commit. St. Louis Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser’s decision came after he overturned Dunn’s conviction Monday. A Missouri prison then ignored a court order to release Dunn, saying the attorney general was appealing. That prompted an emergency hearing by the court — marking the second such case in less than a week. On Friday, another judge threatened the attorney general with contempt if a prison didn’t release Sandra Hemme, whose conviction was overturned.

