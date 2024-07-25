WWII veteran killed in Germany returns home to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S Army Air Force engineer was laid to rest in southern California after being killed in action 80 years ago in Germany. Sgt. Donald V. Banta, of Los Angeles, was brought home Thursday and honored en route from the Ontario International Airport to a burial home in Riverside, California. Banta was killed when his plane was hit by anti-aircraft fire and crashed to the ground. Donald Banta’s niece was present at the planeside honors ceremony at the Ontario airport coordinated by Honoring Our Fallen.

