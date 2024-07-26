Skip to Content
Wounded in a strike that killed her family, a 2-year-old joins Gaza’s ranks of thousands of orphans

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Two-year-old Siwar Abdel-Hadi is the lone survivor in her family after an Israeli airstrike on her home in central Gaza killed her parents and three siblings. Siwar was left with burns on her face, collapsed lungs and shrapnel wounds. She joins the ranks of thousands of orphans left by Israel’s campaign of bombardment and offensives. Like other families, Siwar’s extended relatives are now trying to figure out how to raise her as they struggle to get by with their own children in the deprivations of the war.

