At least 6 killed by mudslide in China as heavy rains from tropical storm Gaemi drench region

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say at least six people were killed and six others are missing after a mudslide hit a house in southeastern China as heavy rains drenched the region. Six injured people were rescued after the Sunday morning mudslide. Elsewhere in China, a digital news outlet said a delivery person on a scooter was killed Saturday after being hit by a falling tree in Shanghai. The deaths were the first in China that appear linked to Typhoon Gaemi, which weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall on Thursday. Authorities say the death toll in Taiwan has risen to 10.

