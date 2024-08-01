Skip to Content
CEI breaks ground for new tech building

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The College of Eastern Idaho broke ground for its new future tech building Thursday morning.

The new 88,000 square-foot energy, innovation, and technology building will have two levels. It will hold courses for cyber security, energy systems, nuclear technology, and more.

Most of CEI's buildings are over 40 years old. The school says its current facilities are inadequate for technology-based careers nowadays, and the college really needs this building.

It was also a big day for CEI's former president, Rick Aman. He shared how he felt to finally break the ground for this new building after a 7-year effort.

"The very last duty I've got is to take a shovel full of sand and throw it in recognition of the building. What a perfect way to leave a career here at College of Eastern Idaho!"

Aman last day as president of the college was Wednesday, July 31. Dr. Lori Barber took his place on Thursday.

