Arizona court: Fetus can be referred to as ‘unborn human being’ in abortion measure voter pamphlet

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that an informational pamphlet for voters can refer to a fetus as an “unborn human being” for a ballot measure on whether to guarantee the constitutional right to an abortion. The justices sided with Republican lawmakers over the proponents of the ballot measure on abortion rights. Arizona voters will get to decide in November whether to add the right to an abortion to the state constitution.

