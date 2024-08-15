Afternoon storm chances and a little warmer

Warmer temps today with highs in the mid 80's for the valley, lower 80's for mountains, with some upper 70's. With an air quality concern for the central mountain and red flag fire warnings for today, winds will play a factor with storms today, gusting to 20-30mph.

Average highs for this time of year mid-to-upper 80's and lows in the upper 40's.

Warmer temps continue consistently for the rest of the week and into the weekend, with a slight possibility for showers/storms for the hills. So make a run for it! Enjoy the sun when you can and be cautious for those sensitive to smoke.

