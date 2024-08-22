Skip to Content
News

The Idaho Falls Fire Department reminds of Red Flag Warnings after responding to a half-acre fire 

By
New
Published 7:58 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department (IFFD) responded to a half-acre fire near 55th West near Iona. IFFD discovered the fire was creeping in the grass near structures and vehicles. That fire was quickly contained on Thursday, August 22. 

IFFD then took to Facebook to remind residents of Red Flag Warnings (RFW) around Eastern Idaho.

Nearby, the US National Weather Service Pocatello Idaho has an RFW in effect until Friday, August 23.

Moreover, Bonneville County currently has a burn ban in place until September 30, 2024.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tucker Robertson

Digital Content Director at Local News 8

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content