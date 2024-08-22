The Idaho Falls Fire Department reminds of Red Flag Warnings after responding to a half-acre fire 

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department (IFFD) responded to a half-acre fire near 55th West near Iona. IFFD discovered the fire was creeping in the grass near structures and vehicles. That fire was quickly contained on Thursday, August 22.

IFFD then took to Facebook to remind residents of Red Flag Warnings (RFW) around Eastern Idaho.

Nearby, the US National Weather Service Pocatello Idaho has an RFW in effect until Friday, August 23.

Moreover, Bonneville County currently has a burn ban in place until September 30, 2024.