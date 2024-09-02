A far-right German party’s win has some fearing for the future. Others worry of a return to the past

BERLIN (AP) — Some Germans are worried about the future of their country after Alternative for Germany, or AfD, became the first far-right party to win a state election in post-World War II Germany. AfD won its state election in Thuringia on Sunday under one of its hardest-right figures, Björn Höcke. In Saxony, the party finished only just behind the mainstream conservative Christian Democratic Union, which leads the national opposition. Voters went to the polls on the 85th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland at the start of World War II. The anniversary brought up new fears of a return to the past.

