Catch a partial lunar eclipse during September’s supermoon

NEW YORK (AP) — Get ready for a partial lunar eclipse and supermoon. The spectacle will be visible in clear skies across North and South America Tuesday night and in Africa and Europe Wednesday morning. A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the sun and moon, casting a shadow that darkens a sliver of the moon. Since the moon will inch closer to Earth than usual, it’ll be a supermoon. No special eye protection is needed to view a lunar eclipse. Viewers can watch with the naked eye or opt for telescopes and binoculars.

