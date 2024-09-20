A’ja Wilson set records. So did Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. WNBA stats in 2024 were eye-popping

A’ja Wilson had a season like none other in WNBA history. Caitlin Clark set records and made the Indiana Fever the biggest draw in the women’s game. Angel Reese rebounded like nobody the league has ever seen. The WNBA regular season is over and the stat sheets were filled like never before. Lots of records like most points, most rebounds, most assists, even most people at a game all fell during the WNBA’s 28th regular season.

