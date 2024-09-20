Kentucky sheriff charged in judge’s death allegedly ignored deputy’s abuse of woman in his chambers

WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) — A sheriff charged with murder in the shooting of a rural Kentucky judge in his courthouse chambers is accused in a federal lawsuit of ignoring abuse by one of his deputies, who later pleaded guilty to forcing a woman to have sex in the same judge’s chambers. Police say the sheriff opened fire Thursday following an argument. State police say Sheriff Shawn Stines repeatedly shot District Judge Kevin Mullins, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Stines then surrendered and was taken into custody. State police haven’t said what the two men were arguing about. The sheriff gave a deposition Monday in the civil case accusing him of failing to supervise the deputy.

