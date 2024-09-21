Zelenskyy hopes for quick US action as another arms depot is hit in Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian reports say Ukrainian drones have struck a Russian arms depot deep inside the country as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy travels to the White House next week. Ukraine launched over 100 drones at Russia and occupied Crimea overnight. A “victory plan” that Zelenskyy will present to President Joe Biden will include long-range striking capabilities, long sought by Kyiv, and will serve as the basis for any future negotiation with Russia. Zelenskyy has regularly alluded to the plan’s preparation but has not publicly outlined its contents, saying only that it contains terms acceptable for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia after 2 1/2-year war following Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

