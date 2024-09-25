Armed robbery leads to officer-involved shooting in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - An armed robbery led to an officer-involved shooting in Boise on Tuesday night.

Around 9:30 pm on September 24, 2024, Boise Police responded to a report of an armed robbery with a gun at a business on W. Fairview near N. McKinney St. The suspect fled.

Officers were able to locate a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle just north of Fairview on Cole Road. Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the car, and the vehicle pulled over briefly before fleeing south on Cole. Officers got a possible identification for the suspect and discontinued the pursuit.

Soon after, officers received information about a vehicle again matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle near Cole and Ustick. Officers saw the suspect jump a fence into the backyard of a home on N. Redway Road. Officers set up containment around the backyard and notified nearby residents.

As officers worked to make contact with the suspect and attempt to take him into custody, an officer-involved shooting occurred, with two Boise Police officers firing at the suspect. The suspect was injured and officers deployed a K9 and less lethal options allowing officers to safely approach the suspect and take him into custody.

Officers provided medical aid at the scene until Ada County Paramedics arrived and took the suspect to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force led by the Meridian Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting. No Boise Police officers were physically injured and the involved officers will be placed on administrative leave, per policy.