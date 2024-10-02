ChatGPT maker OpenAI raises $6.6 billion in fresh funding as it moves away from its nonprofit roots
AP Technology Writer
OpenAI says it has raised $6.6 billion in venture capital investments as part of a broader shift by the ChatGPT maker away from its nonprofit roots. Led by venture capital firm Thrive Capital, the funding round is backed by tech giants Microsoft, Nvidia and SoftBank. That’s according to a source familiar with the funding who was not authorized to speak about it publicly. OpenAI said Wednesday the funding will give it a market value $157 billion and “accelerate progress on our mission.”