A warning to hunters: Watch out for hungry bears

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Bears have big appetites as they prepare to hibernate, which can put hunters in more danger than usual.

During this time known as hyperphagia, grizzly and black bears eat 20,000 calories each day. That’s worth about 35.5 Big Mac's. Eating that much will give bears the fat reserved they need to survive the winter months in their dens. If bears don’t get enough food before they hibernate, they can die in their dens before spring comes.

Hunters need to be especially careful while bears are pigging out. They are most likely to encounter bears who are hungry and desperate. Bears might try to eat (and even fight for) the animals hunters have killed. If hunters dress their carcasses in the field, they should know they risk attracting bears.