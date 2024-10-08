Skip to Content
News

Manitoba’s train is a lifeline for many towns. Now tourists are also discovering the route

By
Published 7:52 AM

Associated Press

ABOARD SKYLINE CAR 8511 (AP) — To get between Churchill, Manitoba and Winnipeg, Manitoba, there are only two options: A one-way plane flight that takes two-and-a-half hours or a scenic 45-hour to 49-hour much cheaper train ride. While it’s promoted for tourism, the train is actually a lifeline for the town of Churchill. The community has roads inside the town and for a few miles to the outskirts, but no roads go to other cities. The semi-weekly trains bring tourists, residents, mail, food, fuel and other necessities, and recent repairs ensure the vital lifeline will stay running even as weather gets more extreme.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content