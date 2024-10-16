Mexico’s ex-public security chief sentenced to 38-plus years in US prison for taking cartel bribes

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. court has sentenced Mexico’s former public security chief to more than 38 years in prison for taking bribes to aid drug traffickers. Genaro García Luna was sentenced Wednesday in a New York federal court, following his 2023 conviction of taking millions of dollars in bribes to protect the violent Sinaloa cartel that he was supposedly combating. The 56-year-old García Luna was not only considered the architect of ex-President Felipe Calderón’s bloody war on cartels, but was also hailed as an ally by the U.S. in its fight against drug trafficking. But prosecutors say that in return for millions of dollars, García Luna provided intelligence to the cartel and the safe passage of massive quantities of drugs.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.